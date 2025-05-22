Former NBA Star Admits He Was Wrong About Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton is one of the best point guards in the NBA.
While he had a slump at the start of the 2024-25 season, the Indiana Pacers star finished the year with averages of 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range.
The Pacers are also in the Eastern Conference finals (against the New York Knicks) and won Game 1 by a score of 138-135.
During Game 1, former NBA player Evan Turner sent out a post about Haliburton.
His message had over 9,000 likes and 350,000 impressions in four hours.
Turner wrote: "Im done hating on haliburton
Just a waste of time at this point"
Many fans commented on Turner's post.
@BronGotGame: "why hate on him to begin with, he’s a baller"
@BobBacalaBurner: "Join the wagon, we were always waiting"
@nategrile: "I wish I could get a number for how many people said something like this tonight. If you watch that and still hate on him you’re either a loser or a Bucks/Knicks fan"
@keepitreal_4L: "“Overrated” talks have been officially shut down, he keeps proving himself"
Turner was the second pick in the 2010 NBA Draft after a legendary career at Ohio State.
He played ten seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks.
Haliburton and the Pacers will play Game 2 against the Knicks on Friday night (in New York City).
This is their second straight season in the Eastern Conference finals.