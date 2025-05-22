Fastbreak

Former NBA Star Admits He Was Wrong About Tyrese Haliburton

Evan Turner sent out a post about Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

Ben Stinar

Dec 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton is one of the best point guards in the NBA.

While he had a slump at the start of the 2024-25 season, the Indiana Pacers star finished the year with averages of 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range.

The Pacers are also in the Eastern Conference finals (against the New York Knicks) and won Game 1 by a score of 138-135.

During Game 1, former NBA player Evan Turner sent out a post about Haliburton.

His message had over 9,000 likes and 350,000 impressions in four hours.

Turner wrote: "Im done hating on haliburton
Just a waste of time at this point"

Many fans commented on Turner's post.

@BronGotGame: "why hate on him to begin with, he’s a baller"

@BobBacalaBurner: "Join the wagon, we were always waiting"

@nategrile: "I wish I could get a number for how many people said something like this tonight. If you watch that and still hate on him you’re either a loser or a Bucks/Knicks fan"

@keepitreal_4L: "“Overrated” talks have been officially shut down, he keeps proving himself"

Evan Turner
Dec 19, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce (middle) signals to players next to guard Evan Turner (1) and guard DeAndre' Bembry (95) in the second half against the Utah Jazz at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images / Jason Getz-Imagn Images

Turner was the second pick in the 2010 NBA Draft after a legendary career at Ohio State.

He played ten seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks.

Evan Turner
Nov 29, 2015; Orlando, FL, USA; Boston Celtics guard Evan Turner (11) drives the ball during the first quarter of a basketball game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Haliburton and the Pacers will play Game 2 against the Knicks on Friday night (in New York City).

This is their second straight season in the Eastern Conference finals.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.