Former NBA Star Austin Rivers Make Honest Bronny James Statement
Bronny James is coming off his NBA debut when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 110-103 on Tuesday evening.
While Bronny only had one rebound in three minutes, he made exciting NBA history by getting a chance to share the floor with his father (LeBron James).
Before the Lakers played, former NBA star Austin Rivers spoke about Bronny (h/t FS1's Speak).
Rivers: "I just want him to find himself... We know why he got drafted to the Lakers. They've been open about it. He's got the pressure of the world over him. Everyone's looking at him. I just want him to be able to find his pace in the league. That's a big thing, is like rhythm and feel; these are things that I want him to find for himself... I think a lot of us thought he would be in the G League early. We all knew he was going to get in the game eventually, but he was going to be brought along. Kind of like any other 55 pick... I really want the kid to do well. I think we all want him to do well."
While Rivers did not play with his father (Doc Rivers), he was coached by him when he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.
During the 2018 season (with Doc as his coach), he averaged a career-high 15.1 points per contest while shooting 37.8% from the three-point range.
The Lakers will resume action on Friday evening when they host the Phoenix Suns.