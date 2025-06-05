Former NBA Star Makes Bold Tim Duncan Statement
Tim Duncan is among the best 15 players in NBA history
The San Antonio Spurs legend helped lead the franchise to five NBA Championships from 1999-2014.
Recently, former NBA guard Brandon Jennings made a bold statement about Duncan (via X).
He wrote: "Tim Duncan is the greatest #1 pick ever."
Jennings also added more details to support his claim in an Instagram post.
He wrote: "1 Franchise
5x Championships
3x Finals MVP
2x MVP
15x NBA All Star
10x NBA First Team
15x All Defensive Teams
NBA Rookie Of The Year
NBA Top 75
#21 is Retired Spurs
Never Got His Coach Fired
Loyalty"
Duncan was the first pick in the 1997 NBA Draft.
He spent all 19 seasons of his pro career with the Spurs.
The Hall of Fame forward finished with career averages of 19.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field in 1,392 games.
Via NBA History: "Karl Malone
Kobe Bryant
Dirk Nowtizki
Michael Jordan
Hakeem Olajuwon
Tim Duncan
John Havlicek
Reggie Miller
Jerry West
Stephen Curry
25,000 points with 1 team."
As for Jennings, he played nine seasons in the NBA.
The 35-year-old is most known for his four-year stint with the Milwaukee Bucks.
He averaged 19.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field in 2012.