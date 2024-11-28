Former NBA Star DeMarcus Cousins Makes Bold Nikola Jokic Comments
DeMarcus Cousins was once among the best forwards in the NBA when he played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.
The four-time NBA All-Star also had a brief run with the Denver Nuggets.
Recently, Cousins spoke about his former teammate (three-time MVP Nikola Jokic) when he made an appearance on FanDuel TV's Run it Back.
Cousins: "As of right now, I have him as a top-10 big of all time... He win another championship, we could easily start talking about top 5. I think think he's that good. I think he's that good early in his career...The talent speaks for itself, the consistency speaks for itself, the dominance... He win another championship, he's top 5."
Jokic is coming off a season where he won the 2024 MVP Award.
He is currently averaging 29.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field and 52.7% from the three-point range in 13 games.
At one point (earlier this month), he recorded five straight triple-doubles.
Via StatMamba on November 23: "Nikola Jokic last five games:
30.2 PPG
16.0 RPG
13.6 APG
57/57/86%
Becomes the 7th player in NBA history to record five consecutive triple-doubles."
As for Cousins, he was the fifth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
In addition to the Nuggets, Kings and Pelicans, he also spent time with the LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors over 11 seasons.