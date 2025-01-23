Former NBA Star Derrick Rose Makes Honest Ja Morant Statement
Derrick Rose spent his final NBA season with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Many fans were excited about the fact that he would be teammates with Ja Morant.
In a recent interview with Out The Mud Podcast, Rose was asked about Morant.
Rose: "I see pure point guard... His talent is his passing. Everything is like an enhancement... You know he gonna have double-digit assists and that's hard to do now in this game with him not being like a crazy three-point shooter... Players like that I love to watch... I don’t like to say that we play alike because he jumps higher... He risky as f**k, and I don't think some of the riske that he take, I wasn't willing to take like that."
Rose finished his final year in the NBA with averages of 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 24 games.
The 2011 MVP also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves over 15 seasons.
As for Morant, he was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State by the Grizzlies.
He is currently averaging 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range.
The Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the NBA.
They are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 29-15 record in 44 games.