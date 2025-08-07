Fastbreak

Former NBA Star Gets In Scary Car Crash

Gerald Henderson (who played for the Hornets, 76ers and Trail Blazers) announced that he got in a car crash.

Nov 2, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson (12) warms up and stretches before the first half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Gerald Henderson last played in the NBA during the 2016-17 season when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

He finished that year with averages of 9.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field in 72 games.

This month, the 37-year-old announced that he got in a scary car crash.

Henderson (wrote via Instagram): "Scary stuff yesterday. Thankful this wasn’t worse and I came out all together. Didn’t keep me from getting a solid round in today though! God is good…All the time!"

