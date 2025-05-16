Former NBA Star Reveals His One Concern With Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic has had a roller coaster year.
The 26-year-old superstar led the Dallas Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals.
He was then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster during the 2024-25 regular season.
Despite having co-stars LeBron James and Austin Reaves, Doncic and the Lakers were unable to get out of the first round of the NBA playoffs.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (in five games).
Recently, 16-year NBA veteran Al Harrington revealed his concern with Doncic in an interview with Sloane Knows (h/t HoopsHype).
Harrington: "With Luka, I'm a big fan. I think he's one of the greatest players ever. My concern is always at the end of the season, he kind of flames out. Just because it's a long season... and if you're not taking care of yourself a long the way when it gets to the playoffs it becomes so intense."
Doncic finished the five NBA playoff games with 30.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range.