Fastbreak

Former NBA Star Reveals His One Concern With Luka Doncic

Al Harrington spoke about Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic.

Ben Stinar

Apr 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after being ejected from a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after being ejected from a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic has had a roller coaster year.

The 26-year-old superstar led the Dallas Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals.

He was then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster during the 2024-25 regular season.

Luka Doncic
Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Despite having co-stars LeBron James and Austin Reaves, Doncic and the Lakers were unable to get out of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (in five games).

Recently, 16-year NBA veteran Al Harrington revealed his concern with Doncic in an interview with Sloane Knows (h/t HoopsHype).

Harrington: "With Luka, I'm a big fan. I think he's one of the greatest players ever. My concern is always at the end of the season, he kind of flames out. Just because it's a long season... and if you're not taking care of yourself a long the way when it gets to the playoffs it becomes so intense."

Doncic finished the five NBA playoff games with 30.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.