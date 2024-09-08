Former NBA Star In Major Disagreement With Dak Prescott News
Dak Prescott is one of the most notable players in the NFL.
He is going into his ninth season as the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.
On Sunday, the Cowboys are playing their first game of the season against the Cleveland Browns (in Ohio).
Before the game, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the huge news that Prescott had agreed to a new deal with the Cowboys.
Via Schefter: "A deadline deal: Hours before Dallas kicked off its season, it reached agreement with QB Dak Prescott on a four-year contract, $240 million extension that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history and keep him in a Cowboys uniform for seasons to come, per sources."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Former NBA star Nate Robinson left a comment on Bleacher Report's Instagram post.
Bleacher Reporter wrote: "Dak has agreed to a 4-year, $240M extension with $231M guaranteed, per @RapSheet &@TomPelissero
He is now the HIGHEST PAID PLAYER IN NFL HISTORY, per@DMRussini
WOW. 🤯"
Robinson: "Bro what"
Robinson: "Never won a playoff game ever and got paid"
Prescott has been an excellent regular season quarterback and led the Cowboys to the NFL playoffs five times.
While Prescott has not had a lot of playoff success, he has won two games in the postseason (Robinson had wrote that he won zero).
The Cowboys are coming off a year where they went 12-5.
They lost to Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Game.