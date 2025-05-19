Former NBA Star Is Skeptical Of Michael Jordan Announcement
Michael Jordan is seen by a lot of people as the best player in NBA history.
Recently, the Chicago Bulls legend was in the headlines after NBC announced that he would be a special contributor for next season.
Via NBA on NBC and Peacock (on March 12): "A legendary addition to our team!
We’re thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan as a special contributor to the NBA on NBC and Peacock."
Fans were very excited about the news, as Jordan does not typically make himself available to the public.
That said, former NBA star Lou Williams doesn't think there will a of Jordan content.
Williams (via FanDuel TV's Run It Back): "My theory is I know that they are reintroducing that iconic intro. I think it just has something to do with the intro. Other than that, I don't think we're gonna see Michael Jordan weekly or bi-weekly talking about today's basketball... Michael Jordan don't care about no basketball player that ain't wearing that Jumpman symbol... We're getting tricked ya'll... Whatever Michael Jordan is contributing, he's probably recorded it already."
Jordan is most known for his legendary run with the Bulls that saw them win six titles in 11 years.
He last played in the league during the 2002-03 season when he was a member of the Washington Wizards.
Via Ballislife.com (on May 18): "27 YEARS AGO TODAY
No. 23 won his 5th & final MVP award
Michael Jordan had a decent season
82 Games*
Scoring leader*
All-Defense 1st Team*
All-Star MVP
Regular Season MVP
Finals MVP*
Champion*"