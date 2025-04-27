Former NBA Star Isaiah Thomas Makes Feelings Clear About Shedeur Sanders
On Saturday, the Cleveland Browns selected former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sanders had been coming off a fantastic season at Colorado where he threw for over 4,000 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes.
Via NFL Draft: "Round 5, No. 144 overall: @Browns select @CUBuffsFootball QB Shedeur Sanders! #NFLDraft"
Sanders was seen as a top prospect who could have gone in the first-round.
However, he had a massive slide down to the fifth-round.
While his future was uncertain, former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas sent out a post (via X) on Friday night.
Thomas wrote: "The right organization is going to pick Shedeur and then he going to prove all the other teams wrong. Believing in yourself is half the battle and he produces! Can’t wait to see who gets the young homie 🏁"
Many fans commented on his post.
@RandazzleEnriq2: "Real ones don’t chase validation—they let the work speak.
Shedeur already built different.
The right team gon’ catch the blessing, not just the talent."
@Traglin21: "Facts!!!!"
@BBOYWORTHING: "Yeah this crazy at this point."
@1stnFREEthrow: "Yeah but even the team that picks him already passed on him… TWICE! So he gotta prove them wrong too smh"
The Browns finished this past year with a 4-13 record.
They reached the NFL playoffs in 2024.
As for Thomas, he spent this past year in the G League.
He most recently played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season with the Phoenix Suns.