Former NBA Star Isaiah Thomas Reacts To Suns-Rockets Trade
On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Kevin Durant had been traded to the Houston Rockets after spending part of three seasons with the Phoenix Suns.
The 2014 MVP had been mentioned in a trade rumors since the middle of the season.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are trading two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.
The deal places Durant on the No. 2-seeded Rockets and elevates the team’s positioning for title contention in the West. The Suns land a 23-year-old scorer for a high-powered backcourt with Devin Booker, a tough 3-and-D player and now have 3 firsts and 8 seconds to use in trades.
Blockbuster trade on the final day of the NBA season. The Suns engaged in deep conversations with the two Durant finalists -- Houston and Miami -- over the last 24 hours and reached agreement on the deal Sunday morning."
After the trade was reported, former NBA (and Suns) star Isaiah Thomas sent out a post (via X).
His post had over 8,000 likes.
He wrote: "Jalen green probably gonna get traded again. Does Brad stay with suns too??"
Thomas spent part of one year playing with Durant and the Suns (2023-24).
While he makes a good point about Jalen Green, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, reported that the Suns will keep the 23-year-old
Via Gambadoro: "The Suns do not plan to trade Jalen Green, he is expected to play alongside Devin Booker in the backcourt."