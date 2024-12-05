Former NBA Star J.R. Smith Makes Surprisingly Blunt LeBron James Comment
LeBron James is in his 22nd NBA season.
He has been able to remain among the best players in the league, which has been one of the most outstanding achievements of his legendary career.
That said, James has struggled over the last week, and the Lakers have lost their previous two games by a combined 70 points.
On Wednesday evening, the Lakers got blown out (134-93) by the Miami Heat.
After the game, J.R. Smith (a former key teammate of James) made a surprisingly honest comment (via Nightcap).
Smith: "It just seems like he's disinterested. It's early in the season... He don't think he got the true pieces to be in the right position. It's so many different factors that go into it... You find yourself disinterested."
Smith was one of the best role players on several NBA Finals teams.
During the 2016 season, he averaged 12.4 points per contest while shooting 40.0% from the three-point range.
He helped the Cavs win the 2016 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.
Smith also had a short stint with the Lakers when they won the 2020 title.
While the Lakers are just 4-6 over their last ten games, they are still right in the mix of things in the Western Conference.
They are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 12-10 record in 22 games.
In addition, the Lakers are just 2.0 games back of the Dallas Mavericks for the third seed.
James is in his seventh season with the franchise.