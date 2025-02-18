Former NBA Star Slams Dallas Mavericks Owners Following Luka Doncic Trade
Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers over two weeks ago.
However, the story still remains one of the most talked about NBA topics.
During NBA All-Star Weekend, Jalen Rose made a blunt comment (via the NBA on TNT).
Rose: "Is he in the greatest shape? No. Does he have some off-court things that he probably needs to improve as a 25-year-old? Absolutely... I love Anthony Davis, but he was the second best player on a championship team. When Luka wins the Championship... He's gonna be the best player on a championship team. To me, it seems like they didn't want to pay Luka. For me, if you don't want to pay Luka, then just sell the team."
Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He had spent six and a half seasons with Dallas.
In that span, they reached the Western Conference finals twice (and the NBA Finals once).
Over 422 regular season games, Doncic averaged 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range.
Via The NBA on January 26, 2024: "HISTORIC 73-POINT NIGHT FROM LUKA DONCIC 73 PTS
25/33 FGM (75.8%)
15/16 FTM
8 3PM
He becomes the 4th player in NBA history to score 73+ points and the first ever to score 70+ on 75% or higher from the field."
The Mavs are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record in 56 games.