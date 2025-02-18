Former NBA Star Slams Dallas Mavericks Owners Following Luka Doncic Trade

HISTORIC 73-POINT NIGHT FROM LUKA DONCIC 🤯



🔥 73 PTS

🔥 25/33 FGM (75.8%)

🔥 15/16 FTM

🔥 8 3PM



He becomes the 4th player in NBA history to score 73+ points and the first ever to score 70+ on 75% or higher from the field. pic.twitter.com/Afm9cyJung