Former NBA Star Jeremy Lin Posts Viral Instagram Remembering New York Knicks Stint
Jeremy Lin was once among the best stories in the NBA when he played for the New York Knicks during the 2011-12 season.
That year, he went on an incredible run that featured a 38-point performance against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Tuesday, Lin made a post to Instagram remembering his run with the Knicks (and outstanding showing against the Lakers).
There were over 65,000 likes on his post in less than ten hours.
Lin wrote: "13 years ago. Still in love w the game. What a blessing 🙌🏼13年前，還是超愛籃球，謝謝上帝的祝福🙏🏼"
Lin finished that year with averages of 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Via KnicksMuse: "Jeremy Lin’s “Linsanity” Run
25 PTS | 7 AST | 5 REB | 2 STL | 53% FG
28 PTS | 8 AST | 2 REB | 2 STL | 59% FG
23 PTS | 10 AST | 4 REB | 1 STL | 64% FG
38 PTS | 7 AST | 4 REB | 2 STL | 57% FG
20 PTS | 8 AST | 6 REB | 3 STL | 33% FG
27 PTS | 11 AST | 2 REB | 1 STL | 45% FG
10 PTS | 13 AST | 5 REB | 0 STL | 67% FG
26 PTS | 5 AST | 2 REB | 4 STL | 44% FG
28 PTS | 14 AST | 4 REB | 5 STL | 55% FG
Took the Knicks from 8-15 to 16-16."
Lin also spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors over nine seasons.
He won the 2019 NBA Championship as a member of the Raptors.