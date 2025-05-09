Former NBA Star Jeremy Lin Sends Heartfelt Message To New York Knicks
Karl-Anthony Towns is currently in the middle of his first season with the New York Knicks.
The All-Star forward has helped the team get off to a 2-0 lead over the Boston Celtics in their second-round playoff series.
Towns (who is from New Jersey) recently revealed that he still has Jeremy Lin Knicks gear from when he was a kid (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).
Lin responded to Towns with a heartfelt Instagram post for his former team.
His post had over 8,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "Respect KAT @karltowns 🫡
Always love for the @nyknicks 🔷🔶
Rooting for you as the series heads back to NY"
Fans will likely enjoy seeing Lin's post, as he was once among the most popular players on the Knicks (and in the NBA).
Via Ballislife.com: "Jeremy Lin was days from being cut & only played because the Knicks were on a back-to-back-to-back. Then LINSANITY happened...
28 PTS, 8 AST vs D-Will
23 PTS, 10 AST vs Wall
38 PTS vs Kobe
20 PTS, 8 AST vs Rubio
27 PTS, 11 AST, GW vs TOR"
As for Towns, he finished his first regular season in New York with averages of 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 52.6% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range in 72 games.
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
Game 3 against the Celtics will be on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in New York City.