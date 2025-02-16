Former NBA Star Was Wrong About Lakers Rookie Bronny James
Bronny James had a tough start to his NBA/G League career at the beginning of the season.
That said, the former USC guard has turned things around in a big way as of late.
Before the regular season began, former NBA star Kenyon Martin was skeptical of Bronny being sent to the G League.
Martin (via Gil's Arena in October): "I think it's a mistake for them to send him to the G League... Heaven forbid he go down there and not play well at all... Day one, you're making more money than everybody in the G League... They're going at you. Them dudes is 28, 29, 30. They got their grown man strength and they going to be out there trying to dog walk that young boy."
While Martin had a fair point, Bronny has benefited in a huge way during his stints with South Bay.
He is currently averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 reboudns, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in five regular season G League games.
Via NBA G League on February 8: "28 PTS ⭐️ 6 REB ⭐️ 12/23 FG
Bronny James scored a GAME-HIGH to lead the @southbaylakers to an 18-point victory over the Suns! The rookie has scored 23+ PTS in three of his last four games."
As for Martin, he had a very good career that lasted 15 years.
The former Cincinnati star played for the New Jersey Nets, Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.