Former NBA Star Larry Sanders Signs With New Basketball Team Overseas
Larry Sanders was once among the best centers in the NBA.
After retiring (in 2015), he most recently played in the league during the 2016-17 season when he made a brief return with the Cleveland Cavaliers (five games).
On Monday, it was announced that the 35-year-old has signed with a team in Taiwan (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Basketball On X On July 31: "Former NBA player Larry Sanders announces that he is signing with the Taiwan Beer Leopards of the TPBL. ✍️"
Sanders was the 15th pick in the 2010 NBA Draft (out of VCU) and spent the first five seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks.
During that time, he was one of the best rim protectors in the NBA.
In 2013, Sanders averaged 9.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.8 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field in 71 games (55 starts) at just 24 years old.
He shockingly retired from the NBA when he was only 26 (before his brief stint with the Cavs).
Sanders had career averages of 6.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field in 238 regular season games for the Bucks and Cavs.
He also appeared in four NBA playoff games with the Bucks during the 2012-13 season (they lost in the first round).
Sanders has been teammates with NBA stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.
If he had not retired at such a young age, it's possible that he could have been an All-Star.