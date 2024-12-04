Former NBA Star Lou Williams Gets Honest About Wizards Guard Jordan Poole
Jordan Poole was once among the most notable rising stars in the NBA when he was with the Golden State Warriors.
After getting traded to the Washington Wizards, Poole became one of the top-two options on a team.
However, the Wizards have been among the worst teams in the league during his short tenure with the franchise.
They are coming off a month (November) where they went 0-14.
Former NBA star Lou Williams recently spoke honestly about Poole (and Kyle Kuzma) on FanDuel TV's Run it Back.
Williams: "It's just not working. Maybe they're not ready or poised to be in a leadership position where they can lead a franchise into wins... It's in the numbers 0-14 in the month of November. There's no bright spots... These guys are better off being second and third options somewhere else. Very talented guys, but they're not ready to lead an organization, and it shows in the play... Blow this up."
Poole has put up good numbers this season, so he could be a good trade candidate for a contender looking to add a 6th man to their bench.
The 2022 NBA Champion has averages of 21.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range in 16 games.
He is also just 25.
The Wizards entered Tuesday's showdown with the Washington Wizards with a 2-16 record in their first 18 games.
They are the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference.