Former NBA Star Luol Deng Gets Honest About Failed Lakers Tenure
Luol Deng was once among the best forwards in the NBA during his 10-year run with the Chicago Bulls.
At the end of his career, Deng signed a big contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, he appeared in just 57 games with the franchise over two seasons.
Recently, Deng appeared on Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson & Darius Miles.
He spoke about his failed tenure with Los Angeles.
Deng: "My conversation with going to LA was to go there to hoop... I took the chance and I took the money, but I never knew exactly what the plan was. Or what the plan was, was not what I was told. That kind of changed how I looked at the league, my love for the game and so on. I was getting all this money, but it didn't feel right... I wanted to play."
Deng averaged 7.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 38.7% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range over two seasons with the Lakers.
Via Adrian Wojnarowski on September 1, 2018: "ESPN reporting with @ramonashelburne : In buyout with Lakers, Luol Deng walked away from $7.5M on the $36.8M left on his contract. With waive and stretch provision, Lakers have cleared $38M in salary cap space in 2019 free agency."
In addition to Los Angeles and Chicago, Deng also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves over 15 seasons.
He made two NBA All-Star Games with the Bulls.