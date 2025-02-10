Former NBA Star Michael Beasley Releases Statement After Getting Arrested
Michael Beasley is one of the best players in Kansas State history.
Recently, the 36-year-old made an apperance at the team's 81-73 victory over Kansas.
After the game, Beasley was arrested at the airport.
Via Kellis Robinett of Wichita Eagle/Kansas City Star on Sunday: "Michael Beasley is the first name in today's arrest report from the Riley County Police Department.
The former Kansas State basketball player was arrested for marijuana possession at 5:12 a.m. this morning at MHK Regional Airport."
Following the news, Beasley made a post to his Instagram with a statement (h/t Toby Hammes of K-State Collegian).
Beasley: "Taking a moment to address the situation and move forward, I take full accountably for what hapened today. Though it's still fresh, I'm already focused on learning and making better decisions. Returning to Manhattan felt like coming home, and that win over KU truly showcased the heart and resilience of our community. I extend my sincere gratitude to Coach Tang, the staff, and the dedicated KSU fans for their unwavering support, and a speical thanks to Ms. Lucy for always having my back. EMAW, always."
Beasley was the second pick in the 2008 NBA Draft after one year at Kansas State.
He spent 11 seasons with the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.
His career averages are 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 609 games.