Former NBA Star O.J. Mayo Breaks Social Media Silence

Former Memphis Grizzlies star O.J. Mayo made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Feb 26, 2013; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks shooting guard O.J. Mayo (32) warms up before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the American Airlines Center. The Bucks defeated the Mavericks 95-90. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
O.J. Mayo last played in the NBA during the 2015-16 season when he was with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The former USC star hadn't made a post to Instagram since 2021.

However, Mayo made a post on Monday.

He captioned his post: "S/O @jimmybutler 2025 China Tour ! Photography @visualsbyave"

Isaiah Thomas, Jimmy Butler, Zach Randolph and Quentin Richardson liked Mayo's post.

Despite not posting for such a long time, he still has over 87,000 followers on Instagram.

O.J. Mayo NBA
Mar 2, 2016; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard O.J. Mayo (3) during the game against the Indiana Pacers at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Indiana won 104-99. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Ben Stinar
