Former NBA Star O.J. Mayo Breaks Social Media Silence
Former Memphis Grizzlies star O.J. Mayo made a post to Instagram.
O.J. Mayo last played in the NBA during the 2015-16 season when he was with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The former USC star hadn't made a post to Instagram since 2021.
However, Mayo made a post on Monday.
He captioned his post: "S/O @jimmybutler 2025 China Tour ! Photography @visualsbyave"
Isaiah Thomas, Jimmy Butler, Zach Randolph and Quentin Richardson liked Mayo's post.
Despite not posting for such a long time, he still has over 87,000 followers on Instagram.
Published |Modified