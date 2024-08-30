Former NBA Star Patrick Beverley Gets Backlash For Recent Comment
Patrick Beverley most recently played in the NBA last season when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.
He averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 73 games.
Despite never putting up big numbers, Beverley has always been a player with supreme confidence.
Recently, he made a comment (via Pat Bev Pod) that caught a lot of attention on social media (h/t ClutchPoints).
Beverley: "Steph Curry's, LeBron James', Kobe Bryant's, Michael Jordan's, those guys come all the time... There's only one Draymond Green, there's only one Pat Bev."
While Beverley makes a an interesting point, many fans reacted on social media.
Via @BronToAD: "That’s right. Cause nobody else as bad as Pat Bev managed to stick in the league for 12 years. A media reputation as a dirty work guy goes a long way"
Via @dj0ssef: "Bro has not won anything and saying he’s a rare bread lmaoooo"
Via @AidanLaPorta69: "There’s only one Pat Bev for a reason 😭😭"
Via @pirrimason: "Who? This guy wants to compare himself with people who are very far from him. He is not a superstar, he returned to the NBA after walking around Europe and has been a role-playing player in the NBA. It’s a little big"
Via @RaptorsShaq: "Bro tryna sneak his name into Dray & Jrue conversations 😂"
Beverley has played 12 seasons in the NBA.
Over the offseason, he signed with a team in Israel.