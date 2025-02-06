Former NBA Star Patrick Beverley Has 1-Word Response To LA Clippers Trade
Bogdan Bogdanovic had been in the middle of his fifth season playing for the Atlanta Hawks.
The 32-year-old is averaging 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range.
While he is having a down year, Bogdanovic has been a very reliable role player over his career.
On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that he's been traded to the LA Clippers.
Via Charania: "The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Terance Mann and Bones Hyland to the Atlanta Hawks for Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN."
After the trade, former LA Clippers star Patrick Beverley sent out a post (via X).
Beverley wrote: "wow"
Over eight seasons with the Hawks and Kings, Bogdanovic has career averages of 14.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 24 games.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Contract details: Atlanta/LACTo Atlanta
Terance Mann: $11.4M, $15.5M, $15.5M, $15.5M, UFA 2028
Bones Hyland: $4.2M, RFA 2025
To LA Clippers
Bogdan Bogdanovic: $17.3M, $16M, $16M (Team-26)"
The Clippers are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-22 record in 50 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and lost two straight).
As for Beverley, he spent 12 seasons in the NBA with the LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls.
He had one of his best runs with the Clippers.