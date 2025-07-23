Former NBA Star Patrick Beverley Reacts To Bronny James Video
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James had one of the most high-profile rookie seasons in NBA history.
That said, the former USC guard only appeared in 27 games, averaging just 6.7 minutes of playing time.
This summer, Bronny played a major role for the Lakers at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
In the team's first game, they went up against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.
Legion Hoops shared a video of Flagg and Bronny that former NBA star Patrick Beverley quote posted.
Legion Hoops wrote: "Bronny and Cooper Flagg are going at it
SUMMER LEAGUE, BABY."
Beverley responded: "Love❤️this energy"
The Mavs ended up winning the game by a score of 87-85.
Bronny finished with eight points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 2/8 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.
A lot of fans commented on Beverley's post.
@Teauntae777: "We need a Pat Bev defenders camp like they doing in the NFL for positions…. @ochocinco getting em right, imagine you getting hands on with some of these young scary defenders (Amen, Ausar, Bronny etc) ✅"
@DunsmuirDenker: "Good for Bronny! This play shows some promise for the future if applied at every run -- it's a run-and-gun world everywhere esp on the boards!"
@solo_nyc: "Miss you in the league PB. Sign a contract already"
Bronny finished the 2024-25 season averaging 2.7 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field.
He had a very strong year in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.