Former NBA Star Patrick Beverley Reacts To Bronny James Video

Patrick Beverley sent out a post about Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James.

Mar 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) gives Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) a pat on the hip as free-throws are being shot at the other end of the court during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James had one of the most high-profile rookie seasons in NBA history.

That said, the former USC guard only appeared in 27 games, averaging just 6.7 minutes of playing time.

Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) prepares for the start of the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

This summer, Bronny played a major role for the Lakers at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

In the team's first game, they went up against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.

Legion Hoops shared a video of Flagg and Bronny that former NBA star Patrick Beverley quote posted.

Legion Hoops wrote: "Bronny and Cooper Flagg are going at it

SUMMER LEAGUE, BABY."

Beverley responded: "Love❤️this energy"

The Mavs ended up winning the game by a score of 87-85.

Bronny finished with eight points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 2/8 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.

A lot of fans commented on Beverley's post.

@Teauntae777: "We need a Pat Bev defenders camp like they doing in the NFL for positions…. @ochocinco getting em right, imagine you getting hands on with some of these young scary defenders (Amen, Ausar, Bronny etc) ✅"

@DunsmuirDenker: "Good for Bronny! This play shows some promise for the future if applied at every run -- it's a run-and-gun world everywhere esp on the boards!"

@solo_nyc: "Miss you in the league PB. Sign a contract already"

Mar 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) gives Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) a pat on the hip as free-throws are being shot at the other end of the court during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Bronny finished the 2024-25 season averaging 2.7 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field.

He had a very strong year in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.

