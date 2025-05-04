Former NBA Star Patrick Beverley Sends Out Viral Russell Westbrook Post
On Saturday night, the Denver Nuggets beat the LA Clippers (at home) by a score of 120-101 to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Russell Westbrook finished the victory with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals while shooting 5/9 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Russell Westbrook is shooting better from three than Steph Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson this playoffs.
From a stat-stuffing MVP to an elite 3&D player. What a time to be alive."
During the game, former NBA star Patrick Beverley sent out a post about Westbrook.
His message had over 3,000 likes and 100,000 impressions in two hours.
He wrote: "we should all agree after this game Win or Lose the Westbrook slander is done. he really does everything 🏀Brodie"
Westbrook and Beverley had a rivalry during their careers, but then they became teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers (2022-23).
Westbrook finished his first regular season with the Nuggets averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Via @StatMamba: "Russell Westbrook now has the most offensive rebounds by a guard in Game 7s in NBA history."
The Nuggets will now face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.
Westbrook spent the first 11 years of his NBA career with the Thunder.