Former NBA Star Patrick Beverley Sounds Off On Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons is going into his ninth season in the NBA (and fourth with the Brooklyn Nets organization).
Simmons has only appeared in 57 games over the previous three seasons, but there have been a lot of workout videos of the three-time NBA All-Star that have caught the attention of fans over the offseason.
In addition, NBA trainer Chris Brickley made a bold statement about Simmons.
Via Brickley on September 18: "Thanks bro but Ben is healthy, moving very well, he is better now than his All Star seasons. I’ve never co-signed a player that didn’t prove it when their season started. Trust me on this one."
That said, former NBA star Patrick Beverley is not buying the hype until he sees Simmons in the games.
Beverley (via Pat Bev Pod): "Ain't nobody trying to hear that s**t... You gotta show us, buddy, and you gotta show us for at least 60-something games... No more talking, no videos on the court; I need to see it... When he play, he be hooping. He just gotta play, and he can't be ducking that smoke... If the lights get big, you gotta get big with the light."
Simmons finished last year with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.
The Nets will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA regular season when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on October 23.