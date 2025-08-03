Former NBA Star Sends Heartfelt Message To Nets Legend Drazen Petrovic
Drazen Petrovic was once among the best players in the NBA when he was on the New Jersey Nets.
However, the Hall of Famer heartbreakingly passed away at the age of 28 (in the middle of his career).
This week, former Nets star Kenny Anderson made a heartfelt post for Petrovic that had over 3,000 likes and 70,000 impressions.
Anderson wrote: "My guy 👏 Drazen Petrovic Rest Easy champ"
Many fans commented on Anderson's post.
@TheCousinPookie: "The kids will never know how great he was."
@CoachMahoney99: "He was one of my favorite players to watch.
Still have the basketball card with him and Reggie Lewis on it."
@esdse50: "Man people don’t know how cold Drazen was! And this is coming from a Knicks fan"
@DiamondJay44: "The best European to ever play in the NBA. Coach saw how he played against the Olympic Dream Team and knew what he had to go with you and DC. It was the way that the team went with the hot hand. That last season is my favorite one. Not the two finals with J Kidd."
@IrishJimmy22: "I played pick up at Jersey shore last weekend with a guy wearing a Petro jersey. Great memories."
Petrovic was the 60th pick in the 1986 NBA Draft.
He played four seasons for the Nets and Trail Blazers.
During the 1992 season, Petrovic had his breakout year when he averaged 20.6 points per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in all 82 games.