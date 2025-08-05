Former NBA Star Slams Portland Trail Blazers Organization
The Portland Trail Blazers have had moments as a very competitive team over the last three decades.
That said, the franchise has been unable to win a title since the 1977 season (nearly 50 years ago).
Recently, former NBA star Brandon Jennings sent out a post about the Trail Blazers.
Jennings wrote: "The Portland Trailblazers Might Be The Worst Franchise when it comes to the draft.
They didn’t draft Michael Jordan
They didn’t draft Kevin Durant
The greatest thing the Trailblazers got outta the draft was Dame Lillard."
Many fans commented on the post from Jennings.
@GysfmpovChris: "I feel like they did good as of late with Sharpe, Clingan, Yang , Camara, & I’m not giving up on Scoot just yet"
@DaCommonSensei: "They drafted another HOF player in LaMarcus Aldridge and Brandon Roy who knee injuries robbed him from being a HOF Player too"
@Bozzyiverson: "Blazers will win a ring in next 3 years"
@gregoryallan77: "I’m taking patty mills with the 55th pick over you at top 10🤣"
@LawndaleBball: "Clyde Drexler: got to two finals in the 3 seasons and 2 games away in 91 when they lost in the WCF"
Last season, the Trail Blazers finished as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2021 season.
As for Jennings, he played nine seasons in the NBA.
He is most known for his time with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The 35-year-old last played during the 2017-18 season.