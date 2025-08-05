Fastbreak

Former NBA Star Slams Portland Trail Blazers Organization

Brandon Jennings sent out a post about the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ben Stinar

Sep 26, 2016; White Plains, NY, USA; New York Knicks point guard Brandon Jennings addresses the media during the New York Knicks Media Day at Ritz-Carlton. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2016; White Plains, NY, USA; New York Knicks point guard Brandon Jennings addresses the media during the New York Knicks Media Day at Ritz-Carlton. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-Imagn Images / Andy Marlin-Imagn Images

The Portland Trail Blazers have had moments as a very competitive team over the last three decades.

That said, the franchise has been unable to win a title since the 1977 season (nearly 50 years ago).

Recently, former NBA star Brandon Jennings sent out a post about the Trail Blazers.

Jennings wrote: "The Portland Trailblazers Might Be The Worst Franchise when it comes to the draft.

They didn’t draft Michael Jordan

They didn’t draft Kevin Durant

The greatest thing the Trailblazers got outta the draft was Dame Lillard."

Many fans commented on the post from Jennings.

@GysfmpovChris: "I feel like they did good as of late with Sharpe, Clingan, Yang , Camara, & I’m not giving up on Scoot just yet"

@DaCommonSensei: "They drafted another HOF player in LaMarcus Aldridge and Brandon Roy who knee injuries robbed him from being a HOF Player too"

@Bozzyiverson: "Blazers will win a ring in next 3 years"

@gregoryallan77: "I’m taking patty mills with the 55th pick over you at top 10🤣"

@LawndaleBball: "Clyde Drexler: got to two finals in the 3 seasons and 2 games away in 91 when they lost in the WCF"

Apr 7, 2012; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Brandon Jennings (3) during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Bradley Center. The Bucks defeated the Trail Blazers 116-94. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Last season, the Trail Blazers finished as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.

They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2021 season.

Apr 13, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin (left) and Trail Blazers’ head coach Chauncey Billups field questions from the working press before Portland plays their last season game against Los Angeles Lakers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

As for Jennings, he played nine seasons in the NBA.

He is most known for his time with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mar 9, 2013; Oakland, CA, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Brandon Jennings (3) looks for room to shoot next to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the second quarter at ORACLE arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The 35-year-old last played during the 2017-18 season.

