Former NBA Star Isaiah Thomas Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
Isaiah Thomas is most known for his time with the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings.
The former NBA point guard last played in the league during the 2023-24 season.
On Thursday, Thomas made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
He wrote: "Happy 39th Birthday Quisha 🕊️👸First birthday without you here in the physical… and it don’t feel real. We love you. We miss you. Every single day!
I just wanna chop it up with you one more time. Laugh, talk, argue, all of it. Thank you for always being my protector and the one I could always count on.
One thing about July… it was YOUR month. You celebrated all month long and that don’t stop now 😂
Mom & Dad are struggling, but I got them like always. We gon’ be alright, just keep watching over us
We love you so much, @mzqueenboo Happy Birthday 🕊💙 🎉"
Several former NBA players left comments on his post.
Quentin Richardson: "🙏🏾💪🏾"
Mark Jackson: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Marcus Morris: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Jamal Crawford, Steve Francis, Paolo Banchero and Caron Butler were also among the NBA players to like his post.
Thomas was the last pick (60th) in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington.
The two-time NBA All-Star played 12 seasons for the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans.
He made both of his All-Star appearances with Boston (2016-17).
Via The NBA (on January 31, 2017): "Mr. 4th Quarter back at it again... @Isaiah_Thomas scores 24 of his 41 in the 4th to lead the @Celtics at home! #Celtics"