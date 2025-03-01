Former NBA Star Stephen Jackson Sends Heartfelt Message To Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich
Gregg Popovich has been the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs since the 1996-97 season.
Earlier this week, it was announced that the NBA legend would miss the remainder of the year.
Popovich (via Spurs.com): "I’ve decided not to return to the sidelines this season. Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown, sticking together during a challenging season, has been outstanding. I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future."
Following the news, former Spurs player Stephen Jackson sent out a post (via Instagram).
His post had over 11,000 likes in six hours.
Jackson wrote: "Thinking bout u my guy. Glad u doing better. I know u gonna bounce back. #P4P #Praying4Pop"
Jackson had two stints with the Spurs over his 14-year career.
During the 2003 season, he helped the franchise win the NBA Championship over Jason Kidd and the New Jersey Nets.
In addition to the Spurs, Jackson also spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Charlotte Bobacts, Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers.
His career averages were 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 858 games.
As for the Spurs, they are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-33 record in 57 games.
They will visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.