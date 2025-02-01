Former NBA Star Thinks Steph Curry Is Making A Mistake
Steph Curry is one of the best 20 players of all time.
The future Hall of Famer has spent his entire 16-year career playing for the Golden State Warriors.
That said, the Warriors are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs (and they are not anywhere close to being a contender for the 2025 title).
Curry has shown no signs of ever wanting to leave the franchise that drafted him (despite their recent struggles).
At 36, it's very likely he joins the exclusive list of superstars to finsh out a career with one team.
That said, former NBA star Eddie Johnson thinks Curry is making a mistake.
Johnson (via The Bill Simmons Podcast): "I know Curry will never give in to being traded, but I just think it's a mistake. I think their run is over with this group."
Curry is currently averaging 22.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 39 games.
On Friday night, the Warriors were blown out by the Phoenix Suns (130-105).
Curry had one of his worst games of the season, finishing with 14 points while shooting 5/14 from the field.
The Warriors currently sit as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-24 record in 48 games.
They will resume action on Monday when they host the Orlando Magic.
As for Johnson, he spent 17 seasons in the NBA with the Kings, Suns, SuperSonics, Rockets, Pacers and Hornets.