Former NBA Star Thinks Steph Curry Is Making A Mistake

Eddie Johnson spoke about Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

Ben Stinar

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reads the stat sheet while talking to media members after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Steph Curry is one of the best 20 players of all time.

The future Hall of Famer has spent his entire 16-year career playing for the Golden State Warriors.

That said, the Warriors are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs (and they are not anywhere close to being a contender for the 2025 title).

Jan 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) follows through on a shot after making a three point basket against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Curry has shown no signs of ever wanting to leave the franchise that drafted him (despite their recent struggles).

At 36, it's very likely he joins the exclusive list of superstars to finsh out a career with one team.

That said, former NBA star Eddie Johnson thinks Curry is making a mistake.

Johnson (via The Bill Simmons Podcast): "I know Curry will never give in to being traded, but I just think it's a mistake. I think their run is over with this group."

Curry is currently averaging 22.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 39 games.

Jan 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after being fouled against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Warriors were blown out by the Phoenix Suns (130-105).

Curry had one of his worst games of the season, finishing with 14 points while shooting 5/14 from the field.

The Warriors currently sit as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-24 record in 48 games.

They will resume action on Monday when they host the Orlando Magic.

Jan 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

As for Johnson, he spent 17 seasons in the NBA with the Kings, Suns, SuperSonics, Rockets, Pacers and Hornets.

