Former NBA Star Upset With Las Vegas Raiders For NFL Draft Decision
Over the past three days, the NFL held its annual seven-round Draft.
The biggest story of the weekend was that former Colorado star Shedeur Sanders fell to the Cleveland Browns (in the fifth round).
After the news, former NBA star Brandon Jennings was upset with the Las Vegas Raiders for not drafting Sanders.
Jennings wrote: "I’m disappointed in the @Raiders we been so bad for years should of drafted Shedeur Sanders the excitement/marketing the jersey sales, black/white/Silver Deion We dropped the ball"
Many people commented on his post.
@BilyeuSports: "That could have been a great fit.
Even as a Broncos fan, I feel like that would have been a good fit."
@585MoneyMaine: "They completely dropped the ball for all of these exact reasons"
@Americarulez1: "As a raider fan myself I agree bro 💯"
@jason_combs05: "Yeah but yall had a really good draft but he would’ve created a lotttt of excitement"
@_Tahmim_23: "They traded for Geno and gave him a bag they fine"
The Raiders are coming off a season where they went 4-13.
They last made the NFL playoffs during the 2021 season.
As for Jennings, he played nine seasons in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards.
He is most known for his time with the Bucks where he spent the first six years of his career.
His career averages were 14.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 38.7% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 555 games.