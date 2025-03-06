Former NBA Star Urges Cooper Flagg To Go Back To Duke Unless One Team Gets Top Pick
Cooper Flagg has been arguably the best college basketball player in the country at just 18.
There is an excellent chance that he will be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
That said, former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins thinks Flagg should stay in college (if the Utah Jazz don't get the top pick).
Cousins (via FanDuel TV's Run It Back): "Cooper Flagg... Go back to Duke or the Jazz brother. Pelicans, you'll get lost in the sauce with the Saints. Wizards, they don't care. Hornets, we just finished a while 30 minute segment on them... Utah, you'll be a hero."
Flagg has averages of 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 30 games.
In addition to his strong play, he has helped the team go 27-3 in 30 games (and 17-0 at home).
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Cooper Flagg didn’t reclassify (he should be a high school senior) to play two years in college. He’s going to the NBA after this season, no matter who gets the first pick or no matter how well Duke does or doesn’t do in the tournament."
As for Cousins, he was once among the most dominant players in the NBA when he played for the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.
The four-time NBA All-Star last played in the league 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Denver Nuggets.