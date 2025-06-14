Fastbreak

Former NBA Star Victor Oladipo Reacts To Pacers-Thunder Game

Victor Oladipo sent out a post after Game 4.

Feb 22, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacer s Victor Oladipo stands on the court after the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Victor Oladipo was once among the best shooting guards in the NBA when he made two All-Star Games with the Indiana Pacers.

After the Pacers lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals (by a score of 111-104) to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Oladipo sent out a post to X.

His post had over 500 likes and 30,000 impressions in two hours.

Oladipo wrote: "I have so many thoughts about this game but big! grind it out win for OKC. What was the difference tonight for OKC? What do Cers need to do differently next game to try and get a win in Oklahoma."

Oladipo also spent one year playing for OKC.

Many fans commented on his post.

@Fergensteiin: "Difference was pacing themselves for the 4Q managing Shai’s minutes

Thunder have lost every 4Q this series, won tonights 4Q by 14 with championship caliber defense"

@BlakeC: "Shai was the difference"

@MaHa3000: "One team wins close games by hitting shots the other team wins close games by getting calls"

@crader12: "Come on Vic! Grind out win by OKC? SGA is allowed to push off on every play with no calls. The refs handed the game to OKC in the last 5 minutes."

The Pacers missed out on the chance to take a 3-1 lead (the series is now tied up at 2-2).

Game 5 will be on Monday night in Oklahoma City.

As for Oladipo, he last played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Miami Heat.

