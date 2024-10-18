Former NBA Star Warns Lakers About Sending Bronny James To G League
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play their final preseason game when they visit the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
A lot of attention through the first five games has been on rookie Bronny James.
The former USC star is averaging 1.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 20.0% from the field.
There has been a lot of speculation that Bronny will spend a good amount of time in the G League with the South Bay Lakers this season.
However, former NBA star Kenyon Martin doesn't think that is a good idea (via Gil's Arena).
Martin: "I think it's a mistake for them to send him to the G League... Heaven forbid he go down there and not play well at all... Day one, you're making more money than everybody in the G League... They're going at you. Them dudes is 28, 29, 30. They got their grown man strength and they going to be out there trying to dog walk that young boy."
The Lakers will open up the 2024-25 regular season on October 22 when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles.
As for Martin, he was the first pick in the 2000 NBA Draft out of Cincinnati.
While he never made an All-Star Game, Martin had an excellent 15-year career with the New Jersey Nets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.
He retired after the 2014-15 season with Milwaukee.