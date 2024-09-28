Former NBA Stars React To Christian Wood's Instagram Post
Christian Wood is coming off a season where he appeared in 50 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former UNLV star averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range.
On Friday, he celebrated his 29th birthday and sent out an Instagram post.
Wood captioned his post: "29 years around the sun , Thankful and Blessed to still be spending this thing we call “Life” with everybody, Love you All."
NBA players reacted to Wood's post.
Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall: "Happy bday gang ‼️"
Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins: "HBD killa"
2016 NBA Champion Jordan McRae: "Happy birthday my boy"
Current Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt: "Happy Gday my boy"
Wood has played eight seasons for the Rockets, Mavs, Pistons, Lakers, 76ers, Hornets, Bucks and Pelicans.
His career averages are 13.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 339 regular season games.
Over the offseason, Wood picked up his option to stay with the Lakers.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on May 7: "Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood has exercised his $3 million player option for the 2024–25 season, league sources told @hoopshype. Wood appeared in 50 games for the Lakers and averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game."
The Lakers will open up their season on October 22 when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.