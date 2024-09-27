Former NBA Superstar Makes Honest Ben Simmons Statement
With the 2024-25 NBA season starting up next month, Ben Simmons has been a hot topic as of late.
The Brooklyn Nets star is coming off a season where he appeared in just 15 games.
He averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field.
Recently, NBA legend Dwight Howard spoke about Simmons on his podcast (Above The Rim with DH 12).
Howard: "He was hurt last year. He had the same back surgery I had, so I understand how tough it is to really come back from it... It's super serious. Them back injuries is nothing to play with. I know he's been getting critiqued super hard because of playing in Philly and stuff like that... He is good. I think this year he's going to come out and he's going to have a really good year. It's just all in his head now."
Simmons made three NBA All-Star Games over his first four seasons playing in the league.
However, he has only been able to appear in 57 games since 2021.
Howard and Simmons were teammates for one year on the 76ers.
Recently, general manager Sean Marks gave an update on Simmons.
Via Brian Lewis of The New York Post: "Sean Marks on Ben Simmons: "From what we've seen so far with Ben, Ben is a full go for camp, which for us, that's exciting to see. And for him, he's champing at the bit to be able to get out there and contribute. So this is a big this is a big year for him." #Nets"
The Nets will play their first game on October 23 when they visit the Atlanta Hawks.