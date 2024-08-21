Former New York Knicks 1st-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Kevin Knox is coming off a year where he appeared in 31 games for the Detroit Pistons (11 starts).
He averaged 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range.
During the middle of the year, the 25-year-old was traded to the Utah Jazz (who then waived him).
Knox currently remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Over the offseason, Knox played for the Golden State Warriors at NBA Summer League.
He averaged 16.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in six games.
Knox was initially the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Kentucky.
He has spent six seasons in the NBA with the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks.
His career averages are 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 306 regular season games.
In addition, Knox appeared in three NBA playoff games with the Knicks and Hawks.
Considering Knox is still so young (and is such a recent first-round pick), he could be a good addition to a team before the beginning of a training camp next month.
He played well enough at the NBA Summer League to show that he can still continue to develop over the next few seasons.