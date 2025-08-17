Fastbreak

Former New York Knicks NBA 1st-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent

Kevin Knox (Golden State Warriors) is still a free agent.

Ben Stinar

Dec 21, 2019; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox II (20) shoes during the second half of his game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2019; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox II (20) shoes during the second half of his game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kevin Knox spent part of the 2024-25 season playing for the Golden State Warriors.

The former Kentucky star had averages of 3.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 14 games.

Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Knox II (31) takes a three-point shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

This summer, Knox became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

On August 17, he still remains available.

Via The Golden State Warriors (on February 26): "12 PTS
5 REB
4 AST
1 STL
2 BLK

Kevin Knox II was everywhere"

Knox was the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.

He spent the first three and a half seasons of his career with the New York Knicks.

During his rookie year, Knox averaged a career-high 12.8 points per contest (while shooting 37.0% from the field).

Via @bballforever_: "It's been a VERY quiet off-season for the Warriors.

They haven’t made any new signings since Kevin Knox back in March, and he hasn't even been re-signed for the upcoming season

Can the Warriors compete for a championship with their current roster?"

Apr 30, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) dribbles against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Knox II (31) in the fourth quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Knox has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers over seven seasons.

His career averages are 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 320 games.

Mar 28, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Knox II (31) arrives at the arena before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

At just 26, Knox could end up having opportunities before the start of NBA training camp next month.

