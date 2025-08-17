Former New York Knicks NBA 1st-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Kevin Knox spent part of the 2024-25 season playing for the Golden State Warriors.
The former Kentucky star had averages of 3.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 14 games.
This summer, Knox became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On August 17, he still remains available.
Knox was the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.
He spent the first three and a half seasons of his career with the New York Knicks.
During his rookie year, Knox averaged a career-high 12.8 points per contest (while shooting 37.0% from the field).
Knox has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers over seven seasons.
His career averages are 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 320 games.
At just 26, Knox could end up having opportunities before the start of NBA training camp next month.