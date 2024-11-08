Former New York Knicks Standout Waived By G League Team
Allonzo Trier most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the New York Knicks.
He finished that year with averages of 6.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 24 games (one start).
Last month, Trier was selected by the RGV Vipers (Houston Rockets G League affiliate) with the 53rd pick in the 2024 G League Draft.
Via NBA G League on October 26: "Former @nyknicks guard Allonzo Trier returns to basketball after being selected No. 53 by the @rgvvipers in the 2024 NBA G League Draft! 🚀"
However, he has now been waived by the team (via the G League's official transaction page).
Via @GleagueFan: "Looks like Allonzo Trier didn’t make the final roster for Rio Grande Valley since rosters can only have 10 G-League players on a roster at the max. He can become a free agent and be picked up by any other team that has a spot open"
Trier played his college basketball for the Arizona Wildcats.
He has spent two seasons in the NBA with the Knicks and was a fan-favorite during his short stint with the organization.
His career averages are 9.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 88 games.
Trier is still in the prime of his career at 28, so he will be a name to watch going forward.