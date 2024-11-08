Fastbreak

Former New York Knicks Standout Waived By G League Team

Allonzo Trier has been waived by the Houston Rockets G League affiliate.

Ben Stinar

Nov 8, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) in action during the game between the Mavericks and the Knicks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) in action during the game between the Mavericks and the Knicks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Allonzo Trier most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the New York Knicks.

He finished that year with averages of 6.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 24 games (one start).

Allonzo Trier
Mar 18, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) shoots for a basket over Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin (17) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Last month, Trier was selected by the RGV Vipers (Houston Rockets G League affiliate) with the 53rd pick in the 2024 G League Draft.

Via NBA G League on October 26: "Former @nyknicks guard Allonzo Trier returns to basketball after being selected No. 53 by the @rgvvipers in the 2024 NBA G League Draft! 🚀"

However, he has now been waived by the team (via the G League's official transaction page).

Via @GleagueFan: "Looks like Allonzo Trier didn’t make the final roster for Rio Grande Valley since rosters can only have 10 G-League players on a roster at the max. He can become a free agent and be picked up by any other team that has a spot open"

Trier played his college basketball for the Arizona Wildcats.

He has spent two seasons in the NBA with the Knicks and was a fan-favorite during his short stint with the organization.

His career averages are 9.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 88 games.

Trier is still in the prime of his career at 28, so he will be a name to watch going forward.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.