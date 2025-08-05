Former New York Knicks Star's Wife Got Attacked By A Shark
Danilo Gallinari last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks.
This week, the former NBA star's wife made the announcement that she was recently attacked by a shark.
Via Eleonora Boi: "Little mermaid from Sardinia 1 Baby tiburón de Puerto Rico 0
It was the worst day of my life, maybe my grandmother Nella was right when she said "on the seas you traitors". I never thought I could get attacked by a shark and I was near the shore and on a super crowded beach. Thankfully me and my baby are fine, I was rushed to the rescue and the surgery to fix my poor bruised leg went well. Now I just have to recover from the great scare and try to forgive the great friend who betrayed me.
Shark will be hearing from my legals soon.
Thank you all for the great love and thank you for worrying about us with a message or a prayer❤️ I thank my husband who despite being married to Fantozzi-Boi he gave me all his love and courage. Today we even missed the Bad Bunny concert but Don’t be deceived, it’s only for a little."
Thankfully for their family, Eleonora appears to be in good shape after the scary incident.
Gallinari was the sixth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.
He also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, LA Clippers, OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets over 14 seasons.
His career averages were 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 777 games.