Former NFL Star Cam Newton Sends Bold Message To Lakers Rookie Bronny James
Bronny James is coming off two straight games with the South Bay Lakers (against the Valley Suns) in the G League.
On Thursday, he had the best game of his pro career when he put up 30 points.
Via NBA G League on December 12: "A career-high night for Bronny James! The @Lakers draftee made his road debut, scoring a game-high 30 points on 57% shooting."
After the game, former NFL star Cam Newton spoke about Bronny (via ESPN's First Take).
Newton: "Bronny James, bro. You are representing so many people. You are representing so many kids. Do right by it. Keep working dog. We're seeing it. 30 points, that ain't easy to do. I don't give a damn if it was in the D-League. It's done. And you gotta keep getting your reps."
Bronny has averages of 14.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 37.7% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in his five G League games.
That said, his last three have been on an upward trajectory.
Via @BronMuse: "Bronny James last 3 G-League games:
20.6 PPG
3.0 RPG
2.0 APG
24.3 MPG"
The 20-year-old was selected with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one year with the Trojans.
He has gotten limited playing time in his seven NBA games with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.