Former OKC Thunder Starter Signs With Guangdong Southern Tigers
Darius Bazley is coming off a year where he appeared in nine games for the Utah Jazz and the Philadlephia 76ers.
He finished the season with averages of 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range.
On Friday, Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype reported that Bazley will sign with a team in China (Guangdong Southern Tigers).
Via @chnhoops: "🇨🇳 @dariusbazley joins CBA Guangdong in the new season 🔥 #china #cba #nba #basketball"
Bazley was the 23rd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He spent part of four seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
During the 2021 season, Bazley averaged 13.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field in 69 games (53 starts).
Via OKC Thunder on August 9, 2020: "The rook put up a new career-high 23 points. (8-13 FG incl. 5-8 from downtown). "
In addition to the Thunder, 76ers and Jazz, Bazley played for the Phoenix Suns in 2023.
His career averages are 8.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 237 regular season games.
He also appeared in seven NBA playoff games with the OKC Thunder during the 2020 season.
At just 24, Bazley has yet to hit the prime of his career.
Therefore, he could be a good candidate to return to the NBA at some point over the next three seasons.