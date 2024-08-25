Former Phoenix Suns NBA 1st-Round Pick Signs With Team In China
Marquese Chriss most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Dallas Mavericks.
He finished that year with averages of 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 34 games.
According to Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype, Chriss will now sign with Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin (a team in the CBA).
Chriss had been seen as a player who had a lot of potential when he was drafted with the eighth pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Washington.
During his rookie year (at 19-years-old), Chriss averaged 9.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 82 games (75 starts) with the Phoenix Suns.
He came in seventh in the Rookie of The Year voting.
In addition to his time with the Suns and Mavs, Chriss has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers over six seasons.
His career averages are 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 29.0% from the three-point range in 292 regular season games.
He also appeared in eight NBA playoff games when the Mavs reached the 2022 Western Conference finals.
At just 27, Chriss will still be a name to watch, as there is no question that he could end up making a return to the NBA before the end of his career.