Former Phoenix Suns Star Makes Bold Statement About Devin Booker
Devin Booker is coming off a fantastic performance at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The Phoenix Suns star finished the Gold medal game with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 6/9 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
He helped Team USA beat France by a score of 98-87 to win his second Gold medal.
Many people have spoken about Booker's excellent job playing a role next to superstars Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Joel Embiid and LeBron James.
Former Suns player Isaiah Thomas sent out a post (via X) about Booker that had over 12,000 likes and 350,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Thomas wrote: "Devin Booker might have his BEST season yet with how he performed in the Olympics. Really did the dirty work"
Booker is already coming off a year where he averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range.
He has led the Suns to the NBA playoffs for four straight years, and they reached the Finals in 2021.
As for Thomas, he briefly spent time with the Suns during the 2023-24 season
That said, he only appeared in six games with averages of 1.3 points per contest.
Earlier in his career, Thomas also had a brief run with the Suns where he averaged 15.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 39.1% from the three-point range in 46 games.