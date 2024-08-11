Fastbreak

Former Phoenix Suns Star Makes Bold Statement About Devin Booker

Isaiah Thomas sent out a post (via X) about Devin Booker.

Ben Stinar

Oct 10, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker against the Denver Nuggets during a preseason game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker against the Denver Nuggets during a preseason game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker is coming off a fantastic performance at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The Phoenix Suns star finished the Gold medal game with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 6/9 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.

He helped Team USA beat France by a score of 98-87 to win his second Gold medal.

Many people have spoken about Booker's excellent job playing a role next to superstars Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Joel Embiid and LeBron James.

Former Suns player Isaiah Thomas sent out a post (via X) about Booker that had over 12,000 likes and 350,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.

Thomas wrote: "Devin Booker might have his BEST season yet with how he performed in the Olympics. Really did the dirty work"

Booker is already coming off a year where he averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range.

He has led the Suns to the NBA playoffs for four straight years, and they reached the Finals in 2021.

Devin Booke
Oct 2, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker poses for a portrait during media day at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As for Thomas, he briefly spent time with the Suns during the 2023-24 season

That said, he only appeared in six games with averages of 1.3 points per contest.

Earlier in his career, Thomas also had a brief run with the Suns where he averaged 15.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 39.1% from the three-point range in 46 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.