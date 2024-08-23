Former Sacramento Kings NBA 1st-Round Pick Signs With New Team In Turkey
Ben McLemore most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.
That year, he averaged 10.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 64 games (six starts).
On Thursday, it was announced that the 31-year-old will now sign with a team in Turkey (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Yukatel Merkezefendi (translated to English): "🔥🏀 Ben McLemore will be working hard for #buşehrintakımı in the new season!
Ben McLemore, who spent his career in the NBA and last played in Spain, is setting sail for a new adventure with the Yukatel Merkezefendi Municipality jersey! 💫"
McLemore was the seventh pick in the 2013 NBA Draft (by the Sacramento Kings) after one season of college basketball at Kansas.
He helped the Jayhawks finish with a 31-6 record and reach the Sweet 16.
Coming out of college, McLemore had a lot of fans.
Via LeBron James on July 27, 2013: "They sleeping on Ben McLemore. Just watch"
While McLemore never became an All-Star, he had a solid NBA career that lasted nine seasons.
He spent time with the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages are 9.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 556 regular season games.
Considering he is still in the prime of his career, McLemore could end up playing in the NBA again at some point.
He will be a name to keep an eye on next season.