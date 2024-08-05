Former San Antonio Spurs NBA 1st-Round Pick Signs With Team In Turkey
Luka Samanic coming off a year where he appeared in 43 games (seven starts) for the Utah Jazz.
He averaged 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.0% from the field and 20.3% from the three-point range.
On Monday, Samanic signed with Fenerbahçe Beko (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via BasketNews: "Former 19th NBA pick Luka Samanic officially joined Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ✍️"
Samanic was the 19th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs.
He spent the first two years of his career with San Antonio.
Via Anıl S. Uysal of Sports Digitale (translated to English): "The transfer of Luka Samanic was a move that coach Jasikevicius really wanted. Samanic was a player Popovich invested in in his career, where he made a name for himself with great potential. He stood out with his ability to hit the ball and attack, especially as a forward/long man."
Samanic has played part of four seasons for the Spurs and Jazz.
His career averages are 4.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 24.7% from the three-point range in 86 games.
Samanic has also spent a lot of time in the G League.
His career averages are 18.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 67 regular season games (66 starts).
As for the Jazz, they finished the year as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-51 record.