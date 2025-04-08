Former Slam Dunk Champion's Son Declares For 2025 NBA Draft
Jase Richardson is coming off his freshman season for the Michigan State Spartans.
He finished the year with averages of 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony: "Jase Richardson's pace, skill-level, feel for the game, perimeter shooting, and high-intensity defense give him an excellent framework to build on long-term. The son of Jason Richardson plays a mistake-free style, helping him earn the trust of coach Tom Izzo."
On Tuesday, the 19-year-old announced that he will declare for the 2025 NBA Draft.
Richardson wrote (in part of his statement): "After an unbelievable season filled with growth, learning and unforgettable experiences. I've decided to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft."
Richardson's father (Jason) spent 13 seasons in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Bobcats and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages were 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 857 games.
Via ESPN: "25 years apart 😳
Tom Izzo has now coached both Jason Richardson and his son, Jase, at Michigan State."
According to Givony, Jase is expected to be one of the first 14 picks in the draft.
Via Givony: "NEWS: Michigan State's Jase Richardson, a projected lottery pick, will enter the NBA draft, he told ESPN.
Richardson helped the Spartans win the Big Ten Championship and make the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019."