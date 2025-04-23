Former Suns Star Chris Paul Comments On Devin Booker's Instagram Post
Devin Booker is one of the most talented (and popular) players in the NBA.
The Phoenix Suns star has over 5.6 million followers on Instagram.
Recently, he made a post that had over 85,000 likes and 500 comments.
Booker captioned his post: "BOWTIE BOOK"
One person who left a comment was Booker's former teammate Chris Paul.
His comment had over 390 likes.
Paul wrote: "🔥🔥"
Booker and Paul were teammates for three years (on the Suns).
They led the franchise to the NBA Finals during the 2021 season.
Since leaving the Suns, Paul has spent time with the Golden State Warriors (2024) and San Antonio Spurs (2025).
The future Hall of Famer finished this past year with averages of 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "The 82 game club
Chris Paul
Jalen Green
Mikal Bridges
Jarrett Allen
Harrison Barnes
Jaden McDaniels
Julian Champagnie
Bub Carrington
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Malik Beasley
Buddy Hield"
Meanwhile, Booker has spent all ten years of his career with the Suns.
He is coming off another strong season with averages of 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 75 games.
That said, the Suns have been unable to win an NBA playoff game since Paul left the franchise.