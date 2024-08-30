Former Teammate Makes Blunt Statement About LeBron James
LeBron James is widely seen as the best player of his era.
However, there has always been a debate about how great he ranks all time (in terms of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and others).
Recently, Mario Chalmers and Shaquille O'Neal spoke about their former teammate (via The Big Podcast).
O'Neal: "I've never really heard any player say they fear LeBron."
Chalmers: "I didn't think players really fear LeBron the way they did Jordan... At the end of the day, Bron has been through so much that he wanted to be liked."
Chalmers was teammates with James for four seasons on the Miami Heat.
The Heat made the NBA Finals in all four years and won two titles.
In addition, Chalmers was a key role player who averaged 9.8 points per contest while shooting 38.5% from the three-point range during the 2014 season.
James is clearly among the best five players to ever play in the NBA.
That said, many fans have always pointed out that he does not drive the same level of fear that Jordan and Bryant did in their competition.
On the other hand, no one has ever had the longevity of James.
At 39, he still remains among the best players in the NBA and is coming off a season where he made his 20th straight All-Star Game.
His career averages are 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range.